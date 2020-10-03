Former Lira woman NRM flag winner rejects fresh tally results

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Linda Agnes Auma, whose victory in the National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries for the Lira woman parliamentary candidate was overturned, has decided to return as an independent.

Auma’s victory was overturned following a vote recount on conducted in Thursday this week. During the primaries, Auma garnered 9,686 against 7,250 votes collected by her closest rival, Florence Ongina Adupa.

The Lira District NRM Registrar, Moses Okello declared Auma winner of the Lira Woman NRM party flag.

However, Adupa petitioned the Lira District NRM Registrar, Moses Okello for a recount, saying results from some sub-counties where she enjoys considerable support had been left out of the final tally.

On Thursday, the NRM tribunal conducted a fresh tally of the results and declared Adupa winner of the party flag. Auma dismissed the results from the fresh tally and accused her rival of bribing the tribunal members to overturn her victory.

Auma accused the tribunal of denying her a fair hearing.

She accused the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Tanga Odoi of maliciously declaring Adupa winner without conducting the actual tallying of the votes.

Adupa couldn’t hide her joy after being declared the winner of the party flag. She told URN on the phone that just like she was able to prove that the primaries were marred with irregularities, Auma should do the same if she isn’t contented.

Unlike Auma, Adupa argues that the tribunal recounted all the votes and issued all candidates with the final results.

“I want to assure them that February next year is still ahead of us because I know I got my votes without ridging. I did not pay boda- boda to run at night, I didn’t send money anywhere to sit on the roadside but people’s love made me to win,” she said.

********

URN