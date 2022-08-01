Former LC5 chairperson, Mukono diocese clash over school land

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A row has erupted between the former Mukono LC5 chairperson Andrew Ssenyonga and Mukono Diocese over school land. Trouble started on Monday last week when Ssenyonga laid claim to part of the land hosting Namataba primary and secondary school in Namataba town council, Mukono district.

The schools belong to Mukono Diocese. Ssenyonga claims to have purchased the land two years ago. He however says he later on discovered that the two church schools had encroached on his land according to the report submitted to him by the surveyors.

“I warned the schools to stop using part of the land they encroached on to expand their playground pitches much as they are still insisting on using it saying that they have occupied the place for many years. I am yet to fence it off since it belongs to me,” Ssenyonga explains. He accuses the school of encroaching on almost an acre of his land.

However, Rev. Can. Capt. Titus Baraka, the Namataba Secondary School Board Chairperson wonders why Ssenyonga had to open up boundaries after buying the land. He appeals to the current district leadership to intervene in the matter to establish how Ssenonga acquired the title on church land, which they have used for over 50 years.

James William Ssebaggala, the Bishop of Mukono Diocese says that they have been warning the former chairperson since he laid claim on the school land. Ssebaggala is confident that the church has a valid title and advises Ssenyonga to consult the Ministry of Lands before making any unguided move on the church land.

Sarah Namuli, the head teacher of Namataba secondary, and her counterpart, Emmanuel Kalanga for the primary section, say that it will be a big blow for them to lose the playground land since the learners will have nowhere to practice for physical education. They appeal to Ssenyonga and other residents to protect the schools, which are contributing to the development of the area.

