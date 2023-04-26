Former KCCA ED Jennifer Musisi pays tribute to Keith Muhakanizi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jennifer Musisi said that the fallen Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister and former Head of Treasury Keith Muhakanazi was a significant pillar in their efforts to transform Kampala.

Musisi, who is the former Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, said during her tenure, the fallen economist was open and free to discuss any matter related to the development of Kampala city.

“We pay homage to Keith Muhakanizi, one of the most significant pillars in our efforts to transform Kampala. His door was always open, his counsel and encouragement uplifting, we spent hours on end, discussing and poring over figures, looking for any available funds to help us in our task,” said Musisi.

The former KCCA boss said Muhakanizi made bold decisions that contributed a lot to making Kampala better.

Muhakanizi, an economist and one of the long-serving civil servants was buried on Sunday at Lwamayongo Village in Kabula, Lyantonde district, Western Uganda.