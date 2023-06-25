Former Kabweri MP Gonahasa Francis Barnabas dead

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Kabweri Member of Parliament in Kibuku District, Gonahasa Francis Barnabas has died.

Gonahasa served in Parliament from 2016 under the Forum For Democratic Change party in the tenth Parliament.

Family sources and friends confirmed his death but the cause is yet to be ascertained.

A close relative told URN that he died suddenly on Saturday night. Gonahasa contested and attempted to return to the 11th Parliament as an Independent candidate but was defeated by an NRM-supported candidate, Mugole Mauku David Stephen.

Apart from politics, Gonahasa Francis Barnabas has been a prominent dairy farmer in Pallisa district. He owned Kabweri dairy farm which he had inherited from his father the Late Bishop Lucas Gonahasa who was the assistant to the Bishop of Kampala from 1981 to 1997.

In Parliament, he always pushed for an increased budget for the agricultural sector and the need to improve food security, especially in rural areas.

While he was not voted back to Parliament, some of his former constituents lauded him for having extended electricity to some of the areas of Kabweri Constituency using his personal resources.

Attempts by URN to reach his son David Gonahasa by phone for details were futile.

*****

URN