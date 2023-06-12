Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Rome, Italy | XINHUA | Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died in a Milan hospital, the Rome office of his political party Forza Italia has confirmed.

Berlusconi suffered from a serious case of COVID-19 in 2020, and has also overcome heart surgery, severe cardiovascular problems and prostate cancer.

Berlusconi is listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the world’s top 500 billionaires, with a net worth of around 7 billion U.S. dollars. Most of his fortune comes from Mediaset, Italy’s largest private broadcaster. ■