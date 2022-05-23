Former Hoima district engineer under spotlight over UGX 20M

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima district roads committee has ordered the Chief Administrative Officer-CAO to recover Shillings 20 million from the former district engineer, Julius Ssentamu.

The was meant for the rehabilitation of 15km Kakindo-Nyamirima road in Kyabigambire sub-county. The Hoima District Committee chairperson and Bugahya County Member of Parliament Pius Wakabi issued the directive in their committee report for December 2021.

According to the report, Ssentamu who was transferred to Rakai district withdrew the money in the 2018/2019 financial year but to date, the road has not been rehabilitated. He alleges that the engineer diverted the money for his gain and should be compelled to refund it.

Elias Byamungu, the Hoima Chief Administrative Officer-CAO says that he learnt about the matter when it was brought to his attention by the district roads committee members recently since he is still new in the office.

He has promised to first scrutinize the matter before taking appropriate measures. When contacted by URN, Ssentamu said that the said road was fully worked on despite the fact that there were some regularities in the payments that prompted the intervention of the Inspectorate of Government-IG.

Most roads in the Hoima district are dilapidated frustrating the movement of people, services, and goods.

****

URN