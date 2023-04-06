Former Fort Portal Mayor granted bail

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Willy Kintu Muhanga, the former Mayor of Fort Portal City, and his five co-accused are out on bail. The others are David Musinguzi, Patrick Kasoro, Chris Tusiime, Henry Kyomuhendo, and Thomas Kakuru.

The Fort Portal Grade I Magistrates Court remanded the six to Katojo Government prisons on Friday last week following their arrest from the National Agricultural Research Organization-NARO offices in Kyembogo, Rwengaju sub-county on Wednesday, where they had gone to pray for the unfulfilled pledges made to Tooro by the government.

The pledges include an industrial park, the construction of Kijura Road, the reconstruction of Buhinga Stadium, and the construction of Kazingo security road and Saaka Road, among others. They were charged with inciting violence and holding an unlawful assembly and remanded until April 11.

However, their lawyer, Robert Mugabe, applied for bail, which has now been granted. The accused appeared before Daphine Ayebale, the Fort Portal Grade I Magistrate, on Thursday, who granted them a cash bail of 500,000 Shillings each and non-cash bail of three million for each of their sureties.

The magistrate warned the accused against engaging in any activities that could lead them to trouble with the law while observing their bail terms. The case has been adjourned until April 11.

