Former Egyptian PM Sherif Ismail dies at 67

Cairo, Egypt | Xinhua | Fomer Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail died on Saturday at the age of 67, Egypt’s official news agency MENA reported.

Ismail had a disease in the digestive system, according to earlier official media reports.

Ismail served as the country’s prime minister between 2015 and 2018. He was minister of petroleum and mineral resources from 2013 to 2015.

His death was mourned by Eyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other Egyptian officials.

“He was truly a great man, who undertook responsibility at one of the most difficult times and conditions and he was up to it,” a statement released by the presidency quoted Sisi as saying.

“I have known him as a selfless, dedicated, trustworthy and giving person, upholding his country’s and people’s interests above personal gains,” the Egyptian president added, expressing “deep sorrow” for Ismail’s passing.