Former EC boss Badru Kiggundu appointed NWSC board chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Electoral Commission chairperson Engineer Badru Kiggundu has been appointed chairperson board of directors, National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC). Eng Kiggundu replaces Dr Eng Christopher Ebal.

State Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) Peter Ogwang confirmed this morning that the cabinet sitting on Monday resolved to appoint Eng Kiggundu as chairperson of the board while former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) speaker Dan Kidega was appointed member.

Kigggundu has been the chairperson supervision of the Isimba Hydropower project, a position he went to after serving 14 years from 2002 to 2016 as the Electoral Commission chairperson.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, that seeks to among others, provide for additional functions of Electricity Regulatory Authority, to increase funds allocated to the authority from 0.3 percent to 0.7 percent of the revenue received from generated electrical energy.

The Bill also intends to empower the Minister to prescribe the procedure for transfer of generation assets to the government.

URN