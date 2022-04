Former Burkinabe president Blaise Compaore sentenced to life imprisonment

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso | Xinhua | Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaore was sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in 1987, a military tribunal ruled Wednesday.

The tribunal also sentenced General Gilbert Diendere and Hyacinthe Kafando, a security chief, to life imprisonment.

More details to follow

