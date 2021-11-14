Former BOU chief Elangot failed to access his pension

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of mourners who trekked to Serere district to pay their last respect to the fallen former Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda, John Robert Elangot were shocked to learn that the 87- year- old man died before receiving his pension.

Elangot died on November 6, 2021 at Kampala Hospital after suffering a stroke, brain tumor and lung complications. He joined civil service in 1955 as a labor officer in Fort Portal. He worked other districts across the country before joining the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Housing and Labor, Ministry of Finance and Bank of Uganda where he later served as Deputy Governor until 1986.

He is the founding executive member of Bank of Uganda together with the late Joseph Mubiru. Elangot is also the founding executive member of Microfinance Support Centre and Uganda Development Bank between 1972-1979, among other duties.

But Elangot breathed his last without receiving his pension. According to Stephen Ochola, the Serere District LC V Chairperson, Elangot has been chasing for his pension in vain. He said that it was embarrassing for a civil servant at the rank of deputy governor to die pleading for pension yet he served the country diligently.

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo who was the chief mourner, said that Elangot’s pension issues were discussed with President Museveni in 2011 but she was surprised to hear that the former deputy governor had not been paid.

According to Alupo, Elangot approached her in 2011 about his pension issue where she arranged for him a meeting with the President in Soroti. She adds that the President directed Nakalema to write to BoU to process the pension but doesn’t know how the discussions progressed.

Alupo asked the BoU representative at the burial to follow up the matter.

Elangot was described as one of the most humble, obedient, trustworthy and hardworking person, according to His Highness Augustine Osuban Lemukol, the leader of Iteso Cultural Union- ICU. URN has learnt that Bank of Uganda has been managing the treatment costs of Elangot including facilitating of his surgeries in India.

