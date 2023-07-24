Former Archbishop Emeritus Paul Bakyenga laid to rest

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mbarara, Emeritus Paul Kamuza Bakyenga, has been laid to rest at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara City. Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga, who passed away at the age of 79 in Nsambya Hospital, was buried inside the church on the right-hand side of the Altar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at Nyamitanga Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of Mbarara Sunday.

His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Mbarara led the funeral mass with the assistance of nine Bishops from the Archdiocese and across the border. The Chief Mourner, President Yoweri Museveni, was represented by Vice President Maj Jessica Alupo. In his message, Museveni praised the late Bakyenga for living a life of hard work and setting an example through humanitarian projects.

He described Bakyenga as a humble leader who sought God’s guidance and contributed to the nation’s development by bringing services closer to the people. The President acknowledged that Bakyenga’s wise counsel on matters of Christianity would be missed.

During his sermon, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha emphasized that the late prelate not only lived a life of humanity but also had a deep love for the country and lived by its motto. He spoke of the late Archbishop’s humility, dedication, and service to humanity.

Bishop Callist Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese, representing the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, praised the late Archbishop as a true pastor and shepherd who cared for his flock with love. He highlighted Bakyenga’s sense of humor and his commitment to peace.

Siriiri Bitwaababo, the elder brother of the deceased, revealed that Bakyenga had a close relationship with his relatives and cared deeply for their well-being.

Bakyenga was born on 30 June 1944 in the village of Bumbeire Igara in the Bushenyi District. He dedicated his life to a distinguished career in the clergy, serving as a priest for 52 years, a bishop for 34 years, and an Archbishop for 24 years.

He was ordained to the priesthood on July 11, 1971, and later appointed as the first Archbishop of Mbarara on January 2, 1999, by His Holiness Pope John Paul II, with the suffragan dioceses of Kabale, Kasese, Fort Portal, and Hoima.

