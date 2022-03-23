Former ADF abductees in Kasese receive resettlement package

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 former abductees of Allied Democratic Forces – ADF rebels in Kasese district have received resettlement package from the Amnesty Commission.

The items include spraying pumps, two hoes each, modern sewing machines among others.

Ronald Ssekatawa, the commissioner coordinator in charge of Rwenzori sub-region noted that the items are meant to help the former abductees recover economically and socially. He says that the commission is still looking for any person or group of people who could have returned from any rebel group and want to be granted amnesty.

Ssekatawa notes that the beneficiaries had been earlier trained in agriculture and business management so that they could be equipped enough to utilize the resources given to them.

He added that the resettlement program which started in January 2005 aims at building peace and reconciliation and to help former rebels and victims to return to civilian life.

Stella Biira, one of the beneficiaries applauded the support but asked the commission to give more support in terms of seeds and pesticides to the members. She argued that most of the members don’t have any resources to invest in serious commercial agriculture.

Jackson Masereka, the group vice-chairperson said a number of group members have been struggling to engage in commercial agriculture due to a lack of resources to acquire gadgets like spraying pumps.

Ex-ADF rebels are also being trained in interlocking stabilized soil block technology, craft making, and tailoring for economic integration under the skills training project.

The commission was established by the Amnesty Act in 2000 as a tool to end rebellions in Uganda by encouraging rebels to lay down their arms without the fear of prosecution for crimes committed during the fight against the government.

The roles of the commission include providing amnesty to rebels who renounce rebellion and give up their arms, facilitating an institutionalized resettlement and repatriation process and providing reintegration support, including skills training for ex-combatants, and promoting reconciliation.

*****

URN