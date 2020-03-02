Form skill-based business partnerships – Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has appealed to women equipped with various vocational skills to form complimentary business partnerships.

Kadaga said that women with different skills in hairdressing, decorating, catering and tailoring can come together to form businesses that offer events services so that they can grow faster and bigger.

She made these remarks at the graduation ceremony of Toba Women in Skills Training Institute on Saturday, 29 February 2020 in Kibuku.

Kadaga said that it is easier to attract businesses working as team offering complimentary services than being independent.

“A team of with a hairdresser, decorator, tailor and caterer can offer services for wedding ceremonies as one business utilizing their different skills which would, in the case of a wedding, be handy,” she added.

Speaker Kadaga said: “Most of the time, someone who is planning a ceremony or event will need at the very minimum two of the services amongst hairdressing, catering, decoration and tailoring. If they approached one of you, you could utilize that opportunity to offer them a package of other services”.

Hon. Herbert Kinobere Toba (NRM, Kibuku Constituency), the founder of the Institute, said it was an initiative towards empowering the girl child and women in rural areas through skilling them.

“These courses are tailored in such a way that they allow the girls ample time to go to school and acquire a skillset while they manage the affairs of their homes as women,” Kinobere said.

He added that the skills have helped women earn a living and pay for school fees for their children.

Kadaga awarded the best students with Shs200,000 each as capital to start-up businesses in their respective disciplines. These were; Harriet Tibaga (tailoring), Sumini Nanagwe (tailoring), Margaret Namaganda (decoration), Betty Attenya (decoration), Sylvia Namulamba (hairdressing) and Farida Logose also in hairdressing.

The Speaker also laid a foundation or a girl’s dormitory named, Kadaga Girl’s Dormitory for Buseta Secondary School.

