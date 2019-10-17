Flying start to Kampala Geopolitics Conference 2019

High Level Delegates present at the opening of #KampalaGeopolitics pic.twitter.com/rHOuLmYwYX — KAS Uganda & S.Sudan (@KasUganda) October 17, 2019

It aims at creating a high-level, interactive and dynamic platform for dialogue and free exchange of ideas cutting across contemporary, local and international geopolitics. Experts from Uganda and the African continent will be joined by international researchers to engage in participatory and documented debates on global topics.

The conference started today at the emblematic University of Makerere, one of oldest and most prestigious universities in Sub-Saharan Africa, where many African leaders were trained.

Partners involved are The Embassy of France, Konrad-AdenauerStiftung (KAS), Makerere University, UN Women Uganda, Alliance Française Kampala and Reach a Hand Uganda.

The inaugural Kampala Geopolitics Conference took place in October 2018 and was the first of its kind conference held in Uganda. This year’s event is hosting 18 round tables and panels and further exchange platforms on a variety of topics relating to Global Challenges, Regional Trends, the Sustainable Development Goals, and Culture and Society.

“Among the issues being debated are, “Which efforts are undertaken to implement workable solutions for demographic changes? What does the aftermath of recent revolutions and uprisings entail? When are revolutions and uprisings ‘successful’? Can robots be restricted by ethical and legal principles? Who is liable for accidents, damage or war crimes caused by machines? Do governments still exercise

factual authority in the political and economic sphere? What is the current state towards

achieving SDG 2? To what extent are women perpetrators, not victims? Is development aid a curse or a blessing?”

The targeted audience is the general public with special focus on students, academia, representatives from civil society and media, political decision-makers and the diplomatic community.

