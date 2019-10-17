Friday , October 18 2019
Flying start to Kampala Geopolitics Conference 2019

The Independent October 17, 2019

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  The Kampala Geopolitics Conference 2019 had it all on day one.  African and global politics, debate and Intellectualism rolled in a few hours….and that is before an even more promising day two on Friday at Makerere University.

The conference was “…fired by the most impressive and energetic moderation I have witnessed in years,” said Johannes on twitter, of the moderator Alan Kasuja of BBC.

“It’s a thrilling Discussion here about AFRICA’s DIVERSE POWER STRUGGLES; Transitions to a multipolar political landscape,” tweeted @Lamoze_Akik.

The Kampala Geopolitics Conference is a two-day academic public event discussing current geopolitical questions and trends. It is inspired by the successful event “Geopolitics of Nantes” in France.

