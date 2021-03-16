Flying squad arrests 4 more suspected thugs terrorizing people using motorcycles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Flying Squad have arrested four more suspects in their ongoing crackdown on criminals targeting members of the public on Kampala streets, access routes and major roads. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga has identified the suspects as Charles Busingye, Lines Stuart, Bashir Nsubuga and Shadia Nalugwa.

According to Enanga, the arrest of the four came after members of the public apprehended Derrick Munywevu for attacking Patrick Bukenya, an electrician in Bunamwaya in Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso district. Munywevu was handed over to Bunamwaya police and during interrogation implicated Busingye, Nalugwa, Nsubuga and Stuart as some of his accomplices. Police started tracing for the group until they apprehended them.

Last month, Edward Osiru Ochom, the Director of Police Operations Services ordered the Police Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence to hunt for thugs captured on Closed Circuit Television- CCTV cameras on motorcycles attacking drivers and pedestrians believed to be carrying huge sums of money.

At least 10 businessmen including six Indian and Somalia nationals have been attacked and robbed of their money in broad daylight by thugs moving on motorcycles. Some of the attacks have taken place along Kampala Road, Arua Park, Kisenyi, Katwe, Lubaga and Entebbe road where more than Shillings 2 billion has was taken by thugs.

According to Enanga, during the operation the Police Flying Squad recovered three motorcycles, which were used to attack pedestrians and business persons. Among the recovered motorcycles is a TVS registration number UFD 976Q and Red in colour that was used to attack and rob Bukenya. The others are registration number UFD445F and UER 789H. The latest suspects have been operating mainly along the axis of Salaama – Makindye – Bunamwaya – Rubaga.

“These would either attack physically or snatch phones and bags from their victims and then speed off. We would like to commend the dedicated efforts of the Flying Squad Unit and the Territorial team in Katwe, who jointly cracked down this criminal gang,” Enanga said.

The arrest of the four brings to 16, the number of suspects picked up since Ochom ordered the operation against the criminal gang members. “The operations are ongoing to harvest more suspects who form part of the gang and rid them from society by charging them to court. We also urge, members of the public, who return home every evening on foot to always exhibit vigilance while moving back home,” Enanga said.

Ochom has since vowed to neutralize criminal gangs in and outside Kampala. For gangs attacking Bodaboda riders in the Greater Ankore sub-region, Ochom also deployed spy and violent crime teams that have since arrested a number of suspects.

URN