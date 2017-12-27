Wednesday , December 27 2017
Airtel
Home / Business / Flydubai unveils flights out of Kilimanjaro International Airport

Flydubai unveils flights out of Kilimanjaro International Airport

The Independent December 27, 2017 Business, In The Magazine Leave a comment 232 Views

Kilimanjaro International Airport

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dubai-based carrier, Flydubai, has unveiled flights out of Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania, expanding its network in Africa to 12 destinations.

The carrier will offer six flights a week to Kilimanjaro, three of which are via a stop in the capital, Dar es Salaam bringing the total number of flights out of the east African nation to 14 flights a week.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, the carrier’s CEO, said their entry to KIA was in response to a growing demand for travel between the UAE and Tanzania.

“Flydubai is the first UAE airline to offer direct air links to Kilimanjaro with the aim to connect this market to Dubai and beyond, and offer travellers more choice and flexibility.

Passengers will have the opportunity to connect from Dubai onwards to more than 250 destinations,” he said.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved