FLOODS: Pupils in Ntoroko to study under tents

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 1,000 pupils in Ntoroko district will study under tents following the rising water levels of Lake Albert, which led to the collapse of their classrooms.

In 2019, floods from Lake Albert submerged school blocks and latrines at the schools. The affected schools are Umoja, Kachwamkumu, Kanara, and Rwangara primary schools.

A report from the district education department shows that some of the school classroom blocks collapsed whereas others have developed cracks because of being submerged resulting from the rising water levels.

On Sunday, UNICEF delivered 10 tents measuring 72 meters to help learners in the affected schools resume studies as they wait for the district to construct permanent structures.

Cowell Nisiiima, the headmaster of Rwangara Primary School says that the pupils had refused to return to school until they find space for learning. He says that 400 learners have been mobilized to resume classes on Monday.

He however says the school is still facing a number of challenges ranging from inadequate space and latrines and lack of water and furniture.

Susan Birungi, the UNICEF regional representative said they are doing everything possible to ensure the learners return to school. She adds that UNICEF will also provide mobile toilets for teachers and learners.

The floods also affected more than 56 Kilometers of the road network connecting various communities and displaced over 11,000 people. According to district officials, they need at least 8 Billion Shillings to relocate the victims.

In October, the district officials asked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to degazette at least 8 square miles of Tooro Semuliki game reserve land to host communities displaced by floods.

