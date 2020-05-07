Floods hit Kasese as river Mubuku, Nyamwamba burst banks

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Floods have hit Kasese district after three major rivers in burst their banks. The rivers Nyamwamba in Kasese town, Mubuku in Ibanda-Kyanya town council and River Nyamughasana in Kyalhumba sub County.

The floods follow a heavy downpour that pounded the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to residents Nyamwamba overflew at Bunyandiko in Kilembe Sub County flooding in the low land areas of the town. The entire Nyamwamba valley hosting the areas of Road Barrier, Nganji, Basecamp, Kibenge, Kisagazi and Nyakasanga, is experiencing the flooding profusely. Kyanzuki Bridge on River Nyamwamba has also been swept away.

Movement to and from Kasese town has been cut off at Nganji by the flooding river.

In Ibanda-Kyanya town council, people’s houses were submerged in floods after River Mubuku burst its banks.

The river burst its banks around 1:30 am displacing families and blocking the Kilembe-Kasese road.

Several families have been trekking to the safer zones with their families throughout the night while others remain stranded along the road.

Yosum Muhindo a resident of Kilembe says the heavy sounds of floods woke his family up at around 2 am.

According to William Kambere, a resident of Ibanda II Cell, several people have now fled their homes and are now camped at Ibanda Primary School. The bridge that connects Ibanda to Kachindo and subsequently to Maliba Market has also been swept away.

River Kithakena in Maliba Sub County has also overflown causing flooding in the neighbouring areas of Kachindo and Maliba Trading Center.

In Kyarumba Sub County where River Nyamughasana is, Ronald Ndyakurungi, a resident of Kyalhumba town council says people have equally camped at Kyalhumba trading centre following the flooding of the river.

The most affected areas are Kabingo and Kabughabugha.

*******

URN