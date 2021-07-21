Floods displace thousands in Amolatar district

Amolatar, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Flash floods caused by the rising water levels of Lake Kyoga and Kwania have displaced over 4,000 families in Amolatar district.

The floods have submerged several kilometers of the district’s land and roads, disconnecting a number of communities from accessing social services.

Unlike last year where only six out of 16 sub counties in the district were affected, this year the entire district is experiencing the floods with most crop gardens which had survived the drought getting submerged in water alongside many households.

Nalobwoyo is one of the sub counties completely cut off by floods. Its residents have to pay about three thousand shillings to be able to cross on a canoe to access medical services at the only health center (HCIV) in the district.

Victims however fear they could be hit hard by famine and are calling for immediate relief supplies such as food, fast growing seeds, and shelter among others.

Alfred Ebong, a resident of Ocamolum parish says he almost lost his 4-year-old son when he failed to get to the health center due to the floods. Adding that he resorted to treating the child with local herbs for three days before the canoe became operational to cross to the other side.

Francis Ojok, a resident of Opira “A” village, Nalibwoyo parish, Nalibwoyo sub county whom we found crossing the flooded road is worried that people may start dying of hunger.

Eunice Adero and her colleague Eveline Obace are worried that their children might either die of hunger or cold because they do not have shelter or food.

With over 12,000 people directly affected, the local leaders are crying out to the central government and other development partners to come to their aid.

Geoffrey Ocen, the district LCV chairperson explained that the flooding in the district has nothing to do with rains because most crops had dried up due to a prolonged dry spell.

Ocen who says the district is doing all it can to fix the roads asked central government to consider allocating more funding on road work in order to improve accessibility.

He however says the district has not done much in supporting the families directly affected by the floods.

Moses Junior Okot B’tek, the Kioga County Member of Parliament argued that the entire population of Amolatar district should have be considered and supported instead of giving COVID-19 relief funds to vulnerable people in urban centers.

He says through Lango Parliamentary group, he will keep pushing for the plight of the people of Amolatar until government takes action. “This Wednesday, the vulnerability of the people of Amolatar which has been caused by dry spell and floods should be known to both the Minister for Disaster Preparedness and the prime minister. Desperate times bring desperate means so we shall use desperate means to catch their attention.”

The kind of flooding being experienced in Amolatar district now is believed to be a repeat of what happened in 1964 where the entire district was covered in floods.

