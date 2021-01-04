Floods devastate Rwenshama landing site

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | River Nchweera and Ntungwa in Queen Elizabeth National Park have burst their banks flooding Rweshama landing site on Lake Edward in Rukungiri district.

Isaac Tinyinekabi, the Rweshama parish councillor attributes the overflow of the two rivers to heavy rains that have been pounding the area since December 30th, 2020.

He says the floods have submerged several houses displacing more than 100 families. Tinyinekabi told URN that the flooding has also affected the sanitation at the landing site after submerging more than 30 latrines exposing residents to cholera.

Henry Chance, the Vice-Chairperson of Rweshama Dealers Association, says the floods have taken a huge toll on businesses in the area because the fishermen can’t access the lake any more. Enock Kasibayo says his retail shop has been submerged by the floods destroying a refrigerator, furniture and other merchandise.

Fred Amanya, another businessman says he acquired a loan to restock his shop two days before the flooding. He wants the government to intervene before the situation goes out of hands.

Andrewson Kateebire, the Rukungiri LC 5 Chairperson, says their hands are tied and can’t help the flood victims. He, however, says they are in talks with Uganda Wildlife Authority, which controls the two rivers to find a way forward on how they can control the overflow of waters in the community.

URN