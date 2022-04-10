Five traders electrocuted on lorry in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five traders of Patongo Town Council in Agago district have been hospitalized after they were electrocuted on Saturday.

The Chairperson of Patongo Business Community George Oloya Gwogwok told Uganda Radio Network – URN that the incident occurred while the traders were traveling from Patongo Town Council to Adilang Sub County for a routine monthly market Day.

Those critically injured have been identified as Richard Odokonyero, Lamek Orwenyo, Jovino Akaki Moro, Fiona Mego and another only identified as Joshua.

Gwogwok says the traders including some passengers were electrocuted after the vehicle they were traveling in, a FUSO truck registration number UAU 491U got in contact with a live overhead electricity wire that has been sagging on the road.

He says during the incident, some of the injured traders fell off the truck on the ground unconscious as others jumped off in panic. Screams of the helpless passengers who got electrocuted attracted the attention of locals who rescued the victims and immediately rushed them to Patongo Integrated Clinic, Yot Kom Health Unit and Patongo Health Centre III.

Medics at the facilities where the injured were rushed reveal that at the time of their admission, they were all unconscious and sustained electric shock, burns and bruises although they are now steadily recovering.

Gwogwok says moments later authorities called officials of Pader Abim Community Multi-Purpose Electricity Cooperative Society (PACMECs); the power distributor in the area, to disconnect the power supply.

Locals blame the district administration PACMECs for the incident and laxity towards such danger despite repeated appeals to maintain standard height of the sagging supply lines, but no action has been taken.

Doreen Acayo, one of the survivors says the problem of power supply lines sagging dangerously in most of the areas of the town council has become a serious cause of concern. She says often times, the low-hanging live electric wires always entangle causing electrical circuits and a challenge to residents.

The Chairperson Board of PACMECs, Simon Odoch Ojok says officials of the power distributor company were immediately sent to the scene and have placed the wires higher.

The Agago District Police Commander Paul Katwesigye regrets the incident which he attributes to gross negligence saying a general enquiry file has been registered at Patongo CPS pending investigations into the matter.

It’s reported that PACMECs and the owner of the vehicle have consented to foot the medical bills of those injured.

URN