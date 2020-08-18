Five Radio Pacis staff in Arua test positive for Covid-19

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five staff of Radio Pacis in Arua have been isolated at Arua hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19.

The five include two security guards stationed at the radio station’s transmission mast, the station cashier and two presenters attached to the 94.5 fm studios that broadcast in Madi, Luo and Alur languages.

Three other staff that were in close contact with the five have also been quarantined at the Arua Diocese media center in Ediofe.

According to Paul Bishop Drileba, the Arua District Health Officer, the station decided to conduct a test for all the 91 staff and when the results were released on Monday night and five were positive.

“We told you people that you stand a high risk by virtue of your work as journalists and you can see what has happened to Radio Pacis staff,” remarked Drileba. Drileba adds that they are also tracing for all the guests who appeared in the 94.5 FM studios from 11th August to 17th August.

Gaetano Apamaku, the station manager Radio Pacis confirmed the cases. He says that they have agreed with the task force to quarantine the three contacts at the station.

Apamaku explains that the station will remain open while the staff and visitors have been asked to observe the Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs.

Radio Pacis which is owned by Arua diocese has over 90 staff employed at Ediofe where there are two broadcast frequencies and in Gulu where they run a third frequency.

