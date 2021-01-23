Five polling assistants in Amuru held for alleged election malpractice

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Amuru district are holding five polling assistants over alleged election malpractice.

They are Richard Rubangakene, Alex Odur, Christopher Opiro, Geoffrey Ojuk and Winnie Anena all from Kigoli Polling Station in Otwee Town Council Amuru district.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says that the suspects were picked up on Wednesday from their polling station with dozens of pre-ticked ballot papers for the Amuru district parliamentary candidates.

The discovery comes six days after results for elections of the Members of Parliament and President held on Thursday had been announced by Gertrude Ajwang Obua the Amuru district registrar in the office of the electoral commission.

Okema explained that the arrest followed an intelligence report that the five had pre-ticked ballot papers for the Parliamentarian candidates.

Among the recovered pre-ticked ballots included 130 for Gilbert Olanya of FDC who was declared the winner for the Kilak South seat, 47 for William Nokrach of NRM, 10 for Kevin Okumu Anena an Independent candidate, 2 for Solomon Acire (Independent), 105 for Lucy Akello of FDC who emerged winner for the Amuru Woman Member of Parliament and 81 for Lucy Angeyo Kijange of NRM for the Woman Member of Parliament.

According to Okema, the suspects were arrested shortly after presiding over the elections of local councils held on Wednesday 20th of January 2021.

He added that the police are also yet to summon Gertrude Ajwang Obua the Amuru District Registrar to record statements over failure to report irregularities said to have recorded during the election.

Okema further explained that the police seek to obtain a court order to open the ballot boxes for Parliamentary Elections in Amuru to compare the serial number of the ballot papers.

URN