Five police officers in Kwania arrested over assault

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kwania district has arrested five of their own for allegedly assaulting a suspect.

Amos Owiny, Vincent Otile, David Obote, Daniel Okello and Daniel Okula, all constables attached to Teilwa police outpost were arrested on Saturday.

They allegedly assaulted Nelson Ayini on Friday during his arrest over a land wrangle.

A police officer at Kwania Central Police Station who preferred anonymity says the relatives of the Ayini reported the officers to Kwania Central Police Station. The officer adds that the five were charged with assault.

The officer-in-charge of Teilwa outpost Tom Richard Ebong says he is not aware of the incident and denied having commanded the implicated officers to assault the victim.

James Ekaju, the North Kyoga police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of five officers.

He adds that police will carry on with investigations into the incident to ascertain the cause and possible disciplinary penalties.

*****

URN