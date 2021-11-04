Five NUP members arrested in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kasese district is holding five members of the National Unity Platform-NUP party for allegedly holding an illegal meeting. They are Bryans Basisa, the NUP Kasese district chairperson, Jeff Bwambale, the NUP coordinator for Bundibugyo, and Sunday Tonozo from Ntoroko district.

The others are Oniz Kule, the NUP coordinator for Hima town council and Isaac Bwambale, a party member. They were picked from Kilembe Quarters in Kasese town.

Ismail Kaawo, the acting Rwenzori East Police spokesperson says that they received information that the party members were holding an illegal meeting in one of the houses in Kilembe Quarters, Kasese municipality.

Samuel Masereka, the Kasese NUP district registrar has condemned the arrest questioning why security forces continue to intimidate opposition party members.

Regan Muhindo, a NUP supporter in Kilembe accuses security of continuous harassment of opposition supporters yet they are supposed to plan and mobilize for their parties.

Last month, the NUP leadership in Kasese intensified its activities to recruit new members.

*****

URN