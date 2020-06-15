Five new COVID-19 patients admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Of the five, three were cargo truck drivers from Elegu One-Stop Border Post while the other two were traced community contacts identified by surveillance team from Adjumani district.

Bishop Loum Janani, the in-charge of Integrated Case Management at the hospital reveals that the new cases that were admitted on Sunday bringing to 30 active patients currently undergoing treatment at the facility.

On Sunday, the hospital discharged 15 patients. According to Janani, two others were discharged on Saturday and while six on Friday.

Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the spokesperson of the district task force says that 66 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the facility since May.

Meanwhile, 20 quarantine suspects were also over the weekend discharged from the Gulu School of Clinical Officers’ institutional quarantine centre after completing the mandatory period and testing negative. Ten others are still serving their mandatory period.

However, Maj. Santo Okot Lapolo, the Resident District Commissioner also the task force chairperson appealed for more support to the district to boost its response activities in the fight against the virus disease.

