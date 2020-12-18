Five men sentenced to five years for stealing cattle in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five men have been sentenced to five years imprisonment for stealing cattle in Gulu.

The five who were sentenced on Friday morning are Robert Byaruhanga aged 30 and a businessman at Labourline Parish, Laroo-Pece division in Gulu city, Samuel Kasasira aged 42 and a resident of Lakweri village, Paicho sub-county in Gulu district, Wilson Kiiza aged 18 and a resident of Paibona sub-county in Gulu district, Fred Kiviri aged 28, a resident of Kawempe North division in Kampala and Livingstone Talemwa aged 37 and a cattle keeper at Nakasongola.

Prosecutor Jerome Angena told court that the accused persons stole 25 heads of cattle on April 7th of this year from Homa farm located in Paicho sub-county in Gulu district. They were accordingly charged with stealing of cattle under Gulu CRB 429/2020.

The 25 heads of cattle belonging to Moses Onono were valued at UGX 70 million.

While appearing before the Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court presided by Dawa Matenga, the accused persons pleaded guilty of the offense and asked court to give them lenient sentence.

In his judgement, Dawa Matenga, the Chief Magistrate sentenced the five men to five years imprisonment.

Matenga also ordered them to pay a fine of UGX 80 million to Onono for the loss caused to him by their actions.

Speaking to URN after the court session, Moses Onono, the director of Homa farm in Gulu revealed that the theft of his cattle was a real setback to the farm.

Theft is contrary to Section 254(1) of the Penal Code Act.

******

URN