Five LC officials charged for stealing resident’s properties in Mukono

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakisunga Sub County LCIII Chairperson Mubarak Ssekikubo and four members from the Namuyenje village council committee have been remanded on charges of theft and malicious damage.

They were sued by their fellow resident Justine Nakasujja who accused them of organizing a mob against her, vandalizing her house from where they removed windows and doors before banishing her from the community. One goat, sheep and 50 hens were also confiscated. She was allegedly accused of practising witchcraft.

According to Nakasujja, the local council officials forced her to make a verbal apology acknowledging that she had brought evil spirits to terrorize and kill residents and forced her to sell part of her land to raise up to three million Shillings that was allegedly needed to pay for the services of a witchdoctor to exorcise the evil spirits.

The others on trial include Namuyenje LCI chairman Robinson Wampona, Defense Secretary William Bisaso, the Secretary for Information Bbosa Keeya and Gerald Ssemaganda, an area resident. They jointly appeared before Mukono Grade I Magistrate Taddeo Muinda, where they were tried for theft.

The accused, who had been granted Police bond after their initial arrest in July denied the charges that were read for them before the magistrate this afternoon prompting the State Attorney Racheal Namutebi to request for their remand. She faulted the LCIII Chairperson of dodging the session and appearing at the end to apply for a court bail.

Efforts by their lawyer Kenneth Nsubuga to secure their bail were fruitless and Muinda remanded them to Kauga Prison until August 6.

URN