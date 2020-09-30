Five health workers in Agago test positive for Covid-19

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five Health Workers at Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital Kalongo in Kalongo Town council, Agago district have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Smart Okot, the Chief Executive Director of Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital says the health workers are part of 250 staffs that underwent a test for the virus.

He says this brings to six the total numbers of health workers from the hospital who have tested positive to the contagion. According to Dr Okot, a total of 244 staffs at the facility have since been tested and are waiting for their laboratory results to ascertain their health status.

Dr Okot notes that they have already embarked on tracing some of the patients who were treated by the positive health workers to avoid further community transmission of the virus.

Hellen Drazia Erako, the Assistant District Health Officer says the district COVID-19 surveillance team are on high alert to trace for all contacts of the patients.

Erako says all the patients have been taken to Gulu Regional Referral Treatment Center adding that they are still waiting for test results for 160 people who were contacts to five people who earlier tested positive.

She called on the community to be vigilant and continue observing standard operating procedures to curtail the spread of the disease.

Agago District has now registered 11 COVID-19 positive cases in a span of only five days. At least five people among them the district Chairperson Leonard Ojok Opio and four civil servants at the district headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

