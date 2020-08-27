Five Dfcu bank staff test positive for Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dfcu Bank has shut its Lugogo Branch in Kampala after five of its staff tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Bank said in a notice last night that “all exposed colleagues in the branch are undergoing tests and will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.”

The bank said they are tracking all the possible contacts their employees could have met recently.

Dfcu becomes the second bank to report cases. On Tuesday, Stanbic bank shut William Street branch after one of the staff tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus has increased after Uganda eased on the lockdown in June. Workplaces and public transport have been identified as key areas where people might be getting infected.

The country has so far registered 26 deaths while the number of those infected with the virus now total to 2,524.

Some 1,268 people have recovered. Every Ugandan has been advised to wear a mask whenever they are moving out and practice at least a 2m social distance when near people.

URN