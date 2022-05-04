Five dead, 6 hospitalized in accident along Mbale-Tirinyi highway

Budaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least five people have been confirmed dead and 6 others hospitalized following a road crash that occurred early on Wednesday.

The crash involving three vehicles and one motorcycle happened at the border of Mbale and Budaka district, at Namatala bridge along Mbale Tirinyi road at Mailo Taano in Nasenyi sub county, Budaka district.

The vehicles included two taxis registration number UBH 437K, UBJ 676W and a Raum Reg. Number UAT 995A.

According to eye witnesses, the accident occurred at around 6:00am in the morning and was caused by the two taxis heading to Kampala which were over speeding and knocked a boda boda rider who was heading to Mbale town.

Magganda Rajab, a resident of Nasenyi sub county said that the over speeding taxis wanted to overtake a bus which was ahead of them and hit the boda boda rider who was carrying a mango vendor before it hit the Raum.

He said after hitting the two, the taxi veered off the road and plunged in River Namatala, adding that the motorcycle rider and the passenger were also thrown in the river and they are yet to be retrieved.

Rosemary Baluka, the Nasenyi district councilor said she had seen at least 5 bodies which were taken to the morgue in Mbale city and that the scene of crash has turned into a death trap where many people have perished through accidents, noting that on Monday, three people died following an accident in the same area.

She said the road is very narrow and that there are no rail guards at the river which makes it difficult for people to survive in case of an accident.

The bodies of the deceased victims have been taken to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem while the injured are being treated at Mbale regional referral hospital.

The Bukedi North police Spokesperson Immaculate Alaso confirmed the unfortunate incident but said she could not give details of the accident as they were still profiling the scene and that the information will be ready in an hour’s time.

“Budaka is not fine, we registered an accident but I am yet to get all the details, first give me an hour and I will have the detailed report including the number of fatalities and their identities,” she said.

*****

URN