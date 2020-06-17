Five COVID-19 patients discharged from Mbarara hospital

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged from Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. The discharged patients include three who were transferred from Kasensero in Kyotera district and two cases from Isingiro district.

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital Director Dr Celestine Barigye said that the hospital is still treating five confirmed patients who however are steadily improving.

Dr Rose Muhindo, the head of the isolation unit at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital said that the patients were given a three days psycho-socio treatment as they start a new journey of rejoining their communities. They were also handed certificates of clearance and offered vehicles to transport them back to their respective communities.

So far, 409 patients have been discharged from the hospitals from a caseload of 732 patients. Eight of these were confirmed from samples that were drawn on Tuesday.

Four of the newly confirmed cases were picked from the Malaba and Elegu point of entry while the other four were picked from parts of Kampala, Moyo and Kasese districts. The case in Kasese had just crossed into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo, through a porous border.

