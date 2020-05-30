Five arrested as deadly land clashes displace village residents in Omoro

Omoroa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of residents of Abuturu village, Lalogi Sub-County in Omoro District have been displaced while others are living in fear as a result of inter-clan land clashes.

The reported fighting is between Kal and Jaka clans who are bickering over 20 hectares of communal land. The area witnessed one of nastiest incidences of the fight on Wednesday when the rivaling factions torched grass thatched huts and raided an unspecified number of livestock belonging to Jaka clan members.

Bosco Opiyo, 34, a resident of the village revealed that the attack was masterminded by members of Kal clan.

Speaking to URN Friday, Everest Okwonga, the Chairperson of Lalgoi Sub-County said the attackers also slashed crop gardens before they assaulted and injured a pregnant woman in the scuffle.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema said preliminary findings indicate that the clashes arose from a land suit case which Jaka clan leader, Bwobi Sezi won against Kal clan, both before local council and Gulu High Courts.

According to Okema, police personnel led by Omoro District Police Commander – DPC Peter Mugabi revisited the crime scene and discovered that Kal clan that had lost the case declined to vacate the contested land.

Okema also divulged that five suspects are being detained at Omoro Central Police Station – CPS on charges of arson, robbery and malicious damage to property. They include Jackson Okwera, Bosco Okello, John Paul Ocan, Hillary Kilama and Bosco Abel Opiyo.

Also testimonies police recorded from three children aged between eight and 14 years old divulged that the suspects were planning to kill Mzee Bwobi Sezi.

A cross section of Clan chiefs and local leaders in Acholi have condemned the spiraling land clashes in the region as the national lockdown against the Coronavirus pandemic continues to curtail mediation efforts.

Walter Akena, a researcher on land rights and governance in Acholi explains that land conflicts in Omoro District and Acholi sub region is being fueled by greed, the economic values and benefits associated to it.

*******

URN