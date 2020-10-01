Fishermen in Amolatar decry low fish catch

Amolatar, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen in Kampala landing site, Amolatar District are counting loses despite the resumption of fishing on Lake Kyoga.

Last month, fishing resumed on Lake Kyoga after the ban which was imposed by the government to enable the upgrade of fishing gears and materials like boats was lifted.

Despite the growth in the number and sizes of fish in the lake, most of the fishermen in Kampala landing site are still registering very low fish catch that has left them stranded.

James Awere, a fisherman says several fishermen who had invested their money in buying the boats are counting losses since their boats are not making money.

Awere attributes the low catch to increasing water levels.

Alex Omia, a member of the landing site management committee says that low fish catch is a challenge to the leaders since it has affected their revenue collection.

Stella Aloko who operates a small restaurant at the landing site said she has resorted to cooking only beans since most of the fishermen come out of the lake with no fish, which has greatly affected her business.

Alex Odongo a consumer of fish said they are always forced to spend the whole day waiting for fishermen hoping they will bring enough fish but in most cases, they return home empty-handed.

The fishermen believe that this may affect revenue collections from the landing site after the six month tax holiday which the government gave to all the landing sites on lake Kyoga.

