First stray dog rescue centre opens in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City has received its first Dog Rescue Centre thanks to Big Fix Uganda. The Centre that is valued at Shillings 85 million was built with funding from the American People and is found in Pece Acoyo in Pece-Laroo Division South East of Gulu City.

It will be home to hundreds of stray and abandoned dogs within Gulu City. It has a rescue section for stray dogs, paid for lodging facility for dogs, treatment and care centers, therapeutic playgrounds, laboratory and pets` information Centre.

Francis Okello Oloya, the Executive Director Big Fix Uganda told URN on Tuesday that the Centre will pick stray dogs from the streets, treat, vaccinate and offer them for adoption if their owners don’t reclaim them.

Okello explained that several stray dogs in Gulu and parts of Acholi sub-region are being killed mercilessly by people throw poisoning or beating whenever they are spotted roaming the streets, which prompted them to establish the Centre.

He disclosed that there are more than 100 dogs that are roaming the streets of Gulu City due to something, he described as poor management by dogs’ owners. According to Okello, the Centre has twelve rooms with beddings and treatment facilities managed by a team of experts on canine welfare. He explained that lodging for dogs will cost Shillings 10,000 per day.

Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner, says the Centre has been established at the right time when Gulu City is struggling with dozens of stray dogs in its streets. Alfred Kinyera, the Senior Kitgum District Veterinary Officer, says the center will address the growing problems that dogs are facing across Acholi Sub-region due to poor management by their owners.

Martin Opiyo, a businessman in Gulu noted that they will greatly be relieved since stray dogs had become a nuisance within Gulu City. Big Fix Uganda is an international Non-Governmental Organization that promotes the welfare of dogs and cats.

URN