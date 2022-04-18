First rains in Karamoja cut off roads

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several roads in Karamoja are cut off following flash floods triggered by heavy rains. Karamoja region received heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, which swept away several bridges paralyzing traffic.

The rains cut off the road connecting Mbale, Amudat via Karita following the collapse of some culverts and flooding at Karita bridge.

Residents fear Namalera bridge in Namalu town council might collapse anytime should the rains continue.

The road from Napak to Abim via Nyakwae sub-county is also at risk should the rains continue. Moroto to Namalu via Nabilatuk road is also in a sorry state because of the flooding at Lolachat bridge.

Joseph Lokol, the Nabilatuk district chairperson says that the rains have washed away some culverts, making several roads impassable.

Joel Lote, a trader says that transporting commodities from Mbale to Amudat via Nakapiripirit is likely to be difficult.

“We don’t know what Uganda National Roads Authority is thinking about because most of these damaged roads are under their care,” he said.

Allan Sempebwa, Public Relations Officer in Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, says that their team on the ground will check on the status of the damaged roads.

*****

URN