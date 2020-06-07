First COVID-19 case reported in Magamaga military barracks

Mayuge, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | A positive case of COVID-19 has been recorded in Magamaga Military Barracks in Mayuge district.

The victim is a wife to a Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldier, who travelled to the barracks to nurse her ailing husband on Tuesday. The soldier whose identities have been withheld is reported to have suffered a mental breakdown and was admitted in the barrack’s health facility.

The victim earlier on informed the force’s health team that she has been staying in Bombo military barracks. However, intelligence reports later indicated that although her place of abode is Bombo, the call to nurse the sick husband found her in Singo Barracks where she had stayed for close to 15 days.

The UPDF spokesperson in Busoga sub region, George Musinguzi says that the couple was quarantined together and both their samples taken. The soldier has tested negative, while the wife, tested positive for COVID-19

He adds that the district surveillance team received the victim’s results late but she was successfully evacuated from the barracks and transferred to the Jinja Hospital Isolation Unit for further management.

Musinguzi further says that the victim’s contacts have been quarantined at the barracks premises but he declined to divulge into details.

Meanwhile, Emmy Mitala, the Mayuge Deputy Resident District Commissioner says that two other positive cases were retrieved from Bwonda landing site and Busakila village respectively.

Mitala adds that movements have been restricted along the district’s landing sites with an aim of containing the spread of COVID-19.

*********

URN