First coffee lodge in Uganda opened at Clarke’s farm

Kyenjojo , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom Butiime has opened a first ever Coffee Lodge in the country at the “Clarke farm” in Kasaba sub county, Kyenjojo district.

During the launch on Sunday, Butiime disclosed that the government has considered to have Oruha forest reserve located in Kyenjojo district transformed into a regional zoo which will also act as education and conservation Centre for western region.

The Coffee Lodge is situated 30 kilometers off the Fort portal Kyenjojo Highway just after Kyarusozi fort portal road.

The minister disclosed that the investment which is located in the middle of 640 hectares of coffee near Oruha forest will see a number of tourists flock the region which will potentially boost not only the country’s economy but also the people living around the farm.

“This farm is a great idea to not only the proprietor but also the people living in this area, tourism is not just about buildings and game parks alone. Between 200 to 700 people are employed on this farm, added Butiime.

The minister said as government they are looking forward to offering necessary support to investors who are not only aimed at profit making but also concerned about nation building.

Dr. Ian Clarke said his intention to establish a huge farm on 1500 hectares of land is to engage in commercial agriculture and help other farmers appreciate the benefits of farming by providing them with basic skills in modern farming. He says his dream is to see Uganda produce quality coffee on the world market.

Gilbert Rubaihayo, the Kyenjojo district chairperson said the district has also prioritized the cultivation of coffee as a key cash crop in the district to enable farmers engage in productive agriculture.

Rubaihayo lauded Dr. Clarke for actualizing the district vision of promoting coffee farming as a major enterprise in the district. “Dr. Clarke has not only grown coffee on his farm but he has also distributed coffee seedlings to farmers across the district,” revealed Rubaihayo.

Faith Kunihiira, the Woman MP Kyenjojo district asked Dr, Clarke to consider employing women on the Coffee lodge and on the farm as one way of empowering women.

David Muhumuza, the Mwenge north MP who sits on the parliamentary agriculture committee says his committee has recommended to government to continue providing free planting materials to farmers across the county.

He urges that seedlings are too expensive for farmers especially in rural areas.

URN