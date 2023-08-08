First aid convoy reaches East Darfur since outbreak of Sudan fighting

New York, US | Xinhua | For the first time since fighting began in Sudan, a humanitarian aid convoy has reached East Darfur, UN humanitarians said on Monday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it negotiated the passage of the convoy carrying 430 tons of agricultural seeds from White Nile state to East Darfur. The convoy arrived on Thursday after nine days on the road.

OCHA said the convoy delivered 430 tons of agricultural seeds provided by the Food and Agriculture Organization, to be distributed to farmers across the state by the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Further humanitarian access is urgently required so that all agricultural areas in Darfur can benefit from the provision of seeds,” the humanitarian office said. “All parties must also provide farmers access to agricultural lands and ensure their protection as they plant and harvest their crops.”

OCHA said a failed agricultural season would have further devastating consequences on all communities in Darfur.

The humanitarians have said that since fighting began in Sudan on April 15, aid has reached the impoverished western Darfur region only through cross-border deliveries from Chad. ■