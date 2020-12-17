Firmino’s late header takes Liverpool top

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Roberto Firmino headed in a 90th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield and overtook their title rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds had the better of the first half and took a 26th-minute lead when Mohamed Salah’s shot deflected off Toby Alderweireld and looped over Hugo Lloris.

But Spurs equalised on 33 minutes when Son Heung-min slotted in his 11th Premier League goal of the season from Giovani Lo Celso’s through-ball.

Jose Mourinho’s visitors had three good chances after the break, with Steven Bergwijn prodding wide before getting in behind again and hitting the post, while Harry Kane headed wide from close range.

But Liverpool responded, and Sadio Mane hit the top of the crossbar before Firmino’s decisive contribution, with the Brazilian heading in from Andrew Robertson’s corner.

Liverpool move three points ahead of Spurs, who suffered their first defeat in 12 matches.