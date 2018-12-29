FIREWORKS: Police ready for New year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only six companies have been cleared to display fireworks across the country, Uganda Police has announced.

Only Tomil Fireworks Ltd, Sky Flames (U) Ltd, Quality Lighting Ltd, Extremes Events Ltd, Goshen Africa Events Ltd and Ms. Light Africa (U) Ltd have been cleared, to operate at 762 places where fire works will be displayed.

Those that will be displaying fireworks have been given strict guidelines to adhere to, failure of which will attract severe penalties which might include stopping them from the exercise, Police say.

According to a Police end of year statement, “the area DPCs reserve the right to stop any display if those displaying defy guidelines. All fireworks materials will be escorted by our Police Counter Terrorism teams and all materials not displayed will be handed over to our Counter Terrorism teams for safe custody.”



The statement added that the displays should not go beyond five minutes, and those to conduct the exercise must be persons with explosives blaster licence (Fireworks licence).



No burning tyres

Police warned that members of the public will not be allowed to burn car tires in the middle of the roads or elsewhere as this has consequences. “The public should be careful and sensitive to what actually happens as we welcome the new year. Some criminal elements might attack and injure or kill their victims whose alarms might be mistaken for the excitement welcoming the new year,” a statement signed by

Public Relations Officer SSP Emillian Kayima said. “Uganda Police Force is fully prepared to secure all people and their property during this festive season and beyond. Let’s join hands to sail through the old year and be ushered into the new year 2019 peacefully. All must remember to keep their homes, business premises safe and secure against natural disasters and crimes.”