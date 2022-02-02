Fire incident at Vivo Energy Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several number of people are reported to be injured after a fire at Vivo Energy fuel depot at the Shell Depot on 7th Street in the Industrial area, Kampala. The fire was quickly put off.

Police confirmed their station at Kabalagala registered a fire outbreak at Vivo Energy Uganda depot. The incident happened at about 5pm, but the fire was put out fast by the Vivo energy team and Police fire prevention and Rescue Services.

Vivo Energy released a full statement:

Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell products and services, can confirm that there was a fire incident today at its Kampala Depot located on 7th Street Industrial Area.

Vivo Energy’s stringent emergency procedures were activated immediately and the fire has been contained within the location. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to respond to the incident and investigate the situation.

We are currently unable to give any more details, however we will issue further information when possible.