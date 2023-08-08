Fire guts primary school dormitory

Kikuube, uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A dormitory at St. Regina Nursery and Primary School in Kikuube town council, Kikuube district, was gutted by a fire on Monday afternoon, leaving numerous pupils devastated after losing their belongings. The incident occurred around 12 pm while pupils from different classes were attending lessons.

The fire completely consumed pupils’ belongings, including books, mattresses, and clothes, reducing them to ashes. Both teachers and pupils were inside their classrooms when the fire broke out, and they heard a loud blast from the dormitory, followed by the rapid spread of huge flames.

The staff immediately alerted the police fire and rescue team, which promptly responded to extinguish the fire. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, confirmed that the police fire and rescue team acted swiftly to contain the fire.

He said investigations into the cause of the fire have begun, and preliminary findings suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube District LC V Vice Chairperson, expressed the community’s shock, with parents flocking to the school upon learning about the fire.

He urged parents to remain calm as no casualties or injuries were reported in connection with the incident. This recent incident echoes a similar tragedy that occurred in Hoima City in March, where dozens of pupils at Hoima Town Mosque Nursery and Primary School lost their belongings to a fire that also destroyed their dormitory.

In that case, a loud blast from the dormitory preceded the outbreak of the flames, prompting a response from the police fire and rescue team, which managed to extinguish the fire.

