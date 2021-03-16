Fire guts over 100 houses at Kiziru landing site, leaves hundreds homeless

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted Kiziru landing site in Mpunge Sub-county Mukono district destroying over 100 temporary structures, animals and property worth millions of Shillings.

The fire broke out around 2 am in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Police were yet to arrive at the landing site by the time of publishing this story. Residents claim that the fire started from the temporary structures where traders sell fuel for engine boats.

Rogers Kamya, the Chairperson Kiziru landing site, says three people sustained minor injuries while trying to stop the fire.

He says the fire destroyed over ten boat engines, 20 goats, shops, church and mosque. He says several people are now homeless and need temporary shelter.

Rose Nakibuuka, one of the affected residents says that she lost all her household property and small retail shop. According to Nakibuuka, she only managed to save her children.

Hassan Mwanje, a fisherman says that he is still pondering his next move. He says that they had locked two boat engines in the house, which were destroyed by fire beyond repair.

Andrew Ssenyonga, the Mukono District Chairperson, says his office has been notified about the incident.

He says they intend to compile a report of the entire tragedy and ensure the affected people get some support.

********

URN