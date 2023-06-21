Fire guts dormitory at Christ SSS in Bundibugyo

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fire broke out at Christ Secondary School in Nyahuka Town Council, Bundibugyo District on Tuesday leaving the dormitory in ruins and reducing the student’s property to ashes. The fire breakout in the boys’ dormitory resulted in the destruction of various items, including mattresses and scholastic materials.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. This prompted the school head teacher Peter Bwambale to announce the temporary closure of the school until Sunday. He explained that the decision is intended to facilitate investigations into the incident and to determine the necessary arrangements for accommodating the affected boys.

Preliminary assessments by school authorities indicate that a short circuit, possibly caused by ongoing power fluctuations, may have sparked the fire. The Bundibugyo District Police Commander, Aggrey Okumu, noted that investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the fire outbreak.

It is worth noting that in June 2022, a similar incident occurred at Haven High School, where a boys’ dormitory was ravaged by fire, resulting in injuries to three students and significant property damage. In the same year, a fire destroyed pupil’s properties at Ntandi Integrated Nursery and Primary school.

URN