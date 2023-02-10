Fire guts cotton factory in Kitgum

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted a cotton factory belonging to East Acholi Cooperative Union-EACU in Kitgum municipality. The incident occurred on Thursday when the fire started from within the factory.

Henry Komakech, the Secretary Manager of EACU, said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but they have ruled out external causes. Komakech however could not disclose the quantity of seed cotton that has been destroyed.

By the time of filing the story, Komakech said the fire had been contained, but the police were yet to go to the store and establish the exact cause of the fire.

EACU has had three fire incidences in the last 10 years. In 2012, a fire broke out in the factory and destroyed 480 tons of cotton valued at 864 million Shillings.

In 2016, a fire burnt lint valued at 2.3 million Shillings in a cotton factory.

****

URN