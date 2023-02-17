Finance, local gov’t ministers disagree on creation of Kabale city

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A disagreement has emerged between Henry Musasizi, the State Minister of Finance for General Duties, and Raphael Magyezi, Minister for Local Government over the creation of Kabale city.

In 2019, Kabale Municipality was listed among municipalities that will be elevated to city status in 2023. The other municipalities include Moroto, Masaka, Soroti, and Wakiso.

Last Sunday, Musasizi told the people of Kabale Municipality that they should forget about the city status. He explained that ministry officials met President Museveni and agreed to halt the creation of more cities and other administrative units.

According to Musasizi, during the discussion with Museveni, they realized that the creation of more cities and other administrative units only benefits individuals politically.

However, Magyezi says that the government has not yet taken a stand to change the resolution of Parliament that approved the creation of the cities. Magyezi emphasizes that as far as his ministry is concerned, cities including that of Kabale will soon start operations.

Magyezi also says that his ministry has no official communication indicating how there is no more creation of more cities. Cities that started operation effective July 1, 2020, include; Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Masaka, and Mbale.

URN