Finance guru Keith Muhakanizi is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Keith Muhakanizi, described as one of the architects of Uganda’s post-86 economic recovery, has died, goverment spokemsman Ofwono Opondo as confirmed.

Ofwono said, “SAD! A friend to many. Keith Muhakanizi, Permanent Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, and former long-serving PS Ministry of Finance & Secretary to the Treasury has died from a Milan, Italy hospital where he has receiving treatment. May he Rest in Peace.”

Earlier, journalist Raymond Mujuni had said, “Keith Muhakanizi, one of the architects of Uganda’s post-86 economy and long-serving secretary to the treasury has passed on, family sources confirm.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW