FINAL EC RESULTS: Museveni gets 6 million votes

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | President Yoweri Museveni hit the six million mark in the final tally of votes which was released on Jan.28 by the Electoral Commission.

On Jan.16, Simon Byabakama, the EC chairperson announced President Yoweri Museveni winner of the Jan.14 polls after garnering 5,851,037 votes (58.64%) while his closest challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform (NUP), polled 3,475, 398 (34.83%) of the total votes cast.

But those results did not include votes from 1,200 polling stations. Byabakama explained at the time that the votes from the missing polling stations would not have any significant impact on the candidates’ final tally.

Still, the final tally has seen Museveni gain another 191,861 votes to add onto the 5, 851, 037 votes that he garnered on Jan. 16. Museveni’s final tally now stands at 6,042, 898 votes (58.38%) of the valid votes cast.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who came second in the Jan.14 polls, also gained 156,039 votes in the final tally taking his results to 3,631, 437 (35.08%).

“The results are now out there for all stakeholders and the public to follow-up, right up to the polling station level,” Paul Bukenya, the EC Spokesperson told The Independent.

The Electoral Commission however, noted that results from 83 polling stations with a total of 54, 357 registered voters were not included in the final tally due to allegations of ballot stuffing, grabbing of polling materials during the polling process, missing declaration of results (DR forms), or where total votes cast exceeded number of registered voters or where there were incidents of hooliganism.

“The Electoral Commission wishes to congratulate the people of Uganda on exercising their constitutional rights and participating in the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections held on 14th January 2021, and the Local Government Councils elections held to date,” Byabakama said.

Byabakama said a copy of the summary of the Presidential Elections Results, the City/District summary tally sheet, and a soft copy of the tally sheet of results per Polling Station, has been provided to all Presidential Candidates.

The EC chairman said all the results have also been uploaded on the Electoral Commission website www.ec.or.ug, and will be published in the Uganda Gazette.